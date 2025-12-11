High-Stakes Seizure: U.S.'s Bold Move on Venezuelan Oil Tanker

The U.S. has taken a bold step by seizing a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, as announced on Wednesday by President Donald Trump. This significant move has not only sent oil prices climbing but has also further strained the already tense relations between Washington and Caracas.

The vessel, believed to be the largest of its kind, was targeted as part of the Trump administration's ongoing pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Questions regarding the future of the seized oil remain unresolved, with President Trump ambiguously stating, "We keep it, I guess."

This development marks the first action against an oil tanker amid heightened military presence in the region. While oil futures saw a noticeable rise following the news, the legality of the U.S. military's actions in the area has come under scrutiny, sparking debate among lawmakers and analysts.

(With inputs from agencies.)