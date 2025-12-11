RSS Chief Stresses Hindu Awakening Amid Thiruparankundram Tensions

In a recent statement, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat highlighted the significance of Hindu awakening in Tamil Nadu, suggesting it could address the ongoing Thiruparankundram issue without further escalation. The dispute concerns the lighting of lamps during the Karthigai Deepam festival, with recent clashes involving right-wing activists and police.

This controversy has reached the judiciary's attention, with the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordering the traditional lamp to be lit at the hilltop temple. However, state authorities argued this deviates from the established practice of performing the ritual at the Deepa Mandapam. Bhagwat expressed confidence in the strength of the Hindu community to influence outcomes, stating that local Hindu organizations would guide any necessary actions.

In a related political development, over 100 INDIA bloc MPs have urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to consider an impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized this move as appeasement politics, emphasizing the unprecedented nature of impeaching a judge for delivering a judgment. Shah also noted the involvement of Shiv Sena (UBT) in endorsing the petition.

(With inputs from agencies.)