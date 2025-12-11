Uttar Pradesh's Voter List Verification Extended: Ensuring Accuracy

In a significant move, the Election Commission of India has decided to extend the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise in Uttar Pradesh for an additional 15 days, as revealed by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa. This extension, running until December 26, follows a request for more time to validate entries related to deceased, shifted, and untraceable voters.

Rinwa highlighted the necessity of this additional period, noting that it will permit district election officers to undertake a thorough re-verification process, thus bolstering the accuracy and reliability of the voter list. The modification sets the stage for the draft electoral rolls to be published on December 31, 2025, instead of the earlier planned December 16.

The timeline for public claims and objections stretches from December 31 to January 30, 2026. Decisions on these will be resolved between January 31 and February 21, culminating in the final publication of the updated voter list on February 28. This extension underscores efforts to enhance the electoral process's integrity in Uttar Pradesh.

