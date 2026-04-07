Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative

In a landmark move to ensure effective distribution of government scheme benefits, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a detailed farmer registry.

During a recent meeting, he pushed for its rapid integration with all agriculture-related schemes, underlining the need for transparent and speedy benefits delivery.

Special attention was directed towards organizing registration camps in every gram panchayat, with the aim of maximizing farmer participation and resolving registration-related issues as efficiently as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)