Uttar Pradesh Launches Comprehensive Farmer Registry Initiative
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a farmer registry aimed at ensuring that government scheme benefits are delivered transparently and promptly to farmers. Officials are directed to integrate the registry with all agriculture-related schemes to prioritize farmers’ access to procurement and resources. Special registration camps will be held across districts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move to ensure effective distribution of government scheme benefits, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a detailed farmer registry.
During a recent meeting, he pushed for its rapid integration with all agriculture-related schemes, underlining the need for transparent and speedy benefits delivery.
Special attention was directed towards organizing registration camps in every gram panchayat, with the aim of maximizing farmer participation and resolving registration-related issues as efficiently as possible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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