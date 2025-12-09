Left Menu

Maharashtra Seeks Central Funds for Road Repairs Post-Floods

Maharashtra's Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Jaykumar Gore, informed the legislative council about seeking central funds to repair 105 roads in Solapur Zilla Parishad, damaged by excessive rainfall and floods. Supplementary demands were also sent to the finance department, highlighting the urgency of rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:22 IST
  • India

Maharashtra's Minister Jaykumar Gore announced on Tuesday that the state has requested central government funds to repair 105 roads under the Solapur Zilla Parishad, following damage from recent floods and excessive rains. This request was revealed during a session of the state legislative council, emphasizing the community's urgent need for infrastructure restoration.

Gore, the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, explained that supplementary financial demands have also been submitted to the state finance department. The move came in response to MLC Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil's inquiry about the financial measures taken for the damaged roads.

In his written response to the Upper House, Minister Gore detailed that a report from the Zilla Parishad indicated significant road damage, leading the relief and rehabilitation department to appeal to the central government for funding. Additionally, plans by the Public Works Department include constructing small bridges and box culverts to mitigate future damage.

