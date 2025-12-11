Left Menu

Germany Blocks Sale of Sanctions-Dodging Tanker

Germany's top fiscal court has halted the sale of the Panama-flagged tanker, Eventin, which was seized off the Baltic Sea coast. This decision aligns with the vessel owners' legal victories in lower courts, despite concerns over its connection to Russia's 'shadow fleet' evading EU sanctions.

Updated: 11-12-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:14 IST
Germany's top fiscal court has ruled against the sale or use of a Panama-flagged oil tanker and its cargo seized off the Baltic Sea coast, siding with the vessel's owners in two separate legal cases. This decision comes as a blow to customs authorities appealing the confiscation proceedings.

The tanker, known as Eventin, was intercepted off Germany's coast in January, having left Russia with a cargo worth approximately 40 million euros. It was reportedly en route to India. German officials suspect the vessel is part of a 'shadow fleet' used by Russia to evade European Union sanctions implemented following its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Concerns over such vessels, often uninsured and below industry standards, have been echoed by other European nations. France recently intercepted a similar tanker. Meanwhile, German officials confirm the court's ruling is preliminary, with the Eventin still moored off Ruegen Island. Russian officials deny knowledge of the ship or its ownership.

