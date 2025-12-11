Left Menu

IEA Cuts Forecast Amid Easing Oil Supply Glut Concerns

The International Energy Agency has revised its forecast for the 2025 oil supply glut, noting increased demand prospects due to a stronger global economy. The agency cited lower supply from nations under sanctions. The global supply excess is trimmed, with oil trading at reduced prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 21:44 IST
IEA Cuts Forecast Amid Easing Oil Supply Glut Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has made its first reduction in the forecast for next year's global oil surplus since May, citing stronger demand prospects driven by an improving world economy and reduced outputs from sanctioned nations.

The Paris-based agency's latest report notes that global oil production will still exceed demand by 3.84 million barrels per day, down from the previous 4.09 million, equating to nearly 4% of global consumption, a figure that aligns with the higher end of analysts' expectations.

This adjustment comes amid broader market dynamics with OPEC+ pausing output hikes for 2026's first quarter. Notably, the IEA sees a resurgence in demand growth linked to tariff anxiety alleviation, while concurrently anticipating supply dips due to ongoing sanctions impacting Russia and Venezuela.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025