Diplomatic Chess: Venezuela's Maduro Seeks Refuge Amid U.S. Pressure

Russia and Belarus extend diplomatic support to Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, amid U.S. pressure for his removal. Belarusian President Lukashenko offers refuge to Maduro, while the Kremlin reaffirms support for him. The U.S. escalates military presence in the Caribbean, intensifying the geopolitical tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:39 IST
In the face of intensifying pressure from the United States, Russia and Belarus have extended a diplomatic lifeline to Venezuela's embattled leader, Nicolas Maduro. The Venezuelan president, offered refuge by Belarus, coordinates closely with Moscow and Minsk as U.S. President Donald Trump seeks his removal.

Maduro's recent interactions have escalated, with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko inviting him to visit further cementing their ties. This develops as the Kremlin reiterates its backing of Maduro's government, defending its stance on sovereignty amid mounting external pressures from the West.

The situation has taken a military turn, with the Trump administration enhancing its presence in the Caribbean, signaling increased hostility. Despite this, the diplomatic path remains uncertain as the geopolitical tug-of-war unfolds with potentially unpredictable outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

