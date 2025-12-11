Market Quandary: Oracle's AI Warning Sends Ripples Across Tech Stocks

Major stock indexes showed mixed results on Thursday, with technology-related shares taking a hit after Oracle issued a cautionary note regarding artificial intelligence profitability.

The dollar and U.S. bond yields maintained their downward trajectory from the day before, when the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but presented a less aggressive outlook than anticipated.

Despite the pressures on tech stocks, the broader market was buoyed by the Fed's actions and a weakening dollar, which contributed to gains across global economic indices.