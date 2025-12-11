Market Quandary: Oracle's AI Warning Sends Ripples Across Tech Stocks
Major stock indexes varied, reflecting investor caution, following Oracle's alarming AI spending forecast. This resulted in a setback for tech stocks, despite rises in the broader market. The Federal Reserve's interest rate adjustments and soft dollar bolstered global economic indices, while treasury yields demonstrated volatility.
Major stock indexes showed mixed results on Thursday, with technology-related shares taking a hit after Oracle issued a cautionary note regarding artificial intelligence profitability.
The dollar and U.S. bond yields maintained their downward trajectory from the day before, when the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but presented a less aggressive outlook than anticipated.
Despite the pressures on tech stocks, the broader market was buoyed by the Fed's actions and a weakening dollar, which contributed to gains across global economic indices.
