Left Menu

Market Quandary: Oracle's AI Warning Sends Ripples Across Tech Stocks

Major stock indexes varied, reflecting investor caution, following Oracle's alarming AI spending forecast. This resulted in a setback for tech stocks, despite rises in the broader market. The Federal Reserve's interest rate adjustments and soft dollar bolstered global economic indices, while treasury yields demonstrated volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 22:28 IST
Market Quandary: Oracle's AI Warning Sends Ripples Across Tech Stocks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major stock indexes showed mixed results on Thursday, with technology-related shares taking a hit after Oracle issued a cautionary note regarding artificial intelligence profitability.

The dollar and U.S. bond yields maintained their downward trajectory from the day before, when the Federal Reserve cut interest rates but presented a less aggressive outlook than anticipated.

Despite the pressures on tech stocks, the broader market was buoyed by the Fed's actions and a weakening dollar, which contributed to gains across global economic indices.

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025