Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday paid homage to the bravery of Guru Gobind Singh's Sahibzadas, who sacrificed their lives to protect their faith, as he announced the national commemoration of 'Veer Bal Diwas' on Martyrdom Day. The decision, he stated, is aimed at celebrating their inspirational sacrifice.

Shekhawat, addressing reporters, reflected upon the sacrifices of many Indian leaders who have left an enduring legacy for their descendants. These leaders fought valiantly, ensuring that future generations can take pride in their heritage and the sacrifices made for India's honor throughout history.

The minister highlighted the crucial role played by men, women, and children in resisting colonial aggression and emphasized the long-standing tradition of sacrifice maintained to protect India's culture and civilization. He paid special tribute to the Sahibzadas, noting their courage and the profound impact it has left on the patriotic consciousness of the nation.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat paid homage to the young sons of Guru Gobind Singh, who fearlessly embraced death at a tender age to uphold their religious beliefs. Their legacy continues to inspire millions to recognize their national duty.

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has thus decided to celebrate Martyrdom Day as 'Veer Bal Diwas,' aiming to galvanize the nation's youth by drawing upon these historical sacrifices as a source of motivation and responsibility.

