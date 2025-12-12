Left Menu

Cyprus Champions Moldova's EU Accession Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

Cyprus will prioritize Moldova's EU membership during its presidency, aiming for substantial progress. President Sandu emphasizes EU accession as Moldova's survival strategy amid Russian threats. Recent EU assessments commend Moldova's reform efforts, signaling potential advancements in its bid for membership.

NICOSIA, Dec 12 - Cyprus has announced that advancing Moldova's bid to join the European Union will be a priority during its upcoming presidency. President Nikos Christodoulides pledged to push for significant progress in the first half of the year, collaborating closely with Moldovan President Maia Sandu. Sandu's official visit to the island underscored the urgency of their objective.

Moldova, which applied for EU membership in 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is targeting full membership by 2030. Sandu has repeatedly criticized Russia's actions, accusing Moscow of trying to destabilize Moldova. Russia, however, has denied such assertions, insisting it bears no ill intent towards the former Soviet republic.

EU accession, according to Sandu, represents not just a strategic aim but a crucial national mission for Moldova's sovereignty and security. The move to join the EU would not only bolster the bloc's eastern defenses but also deter external parties from meddling in Moldova's domestic affairs. Sandu's party recently secured a parliamentary victory over its pro-Russian opponents, strengthening the country's EU-oriented reforms praised by recent EU assessments.

