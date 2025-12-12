Left Menu

BJD Demands Action Against BJP MLA for Offensive Remarks

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called upon Odisha's Governor to expel BJP MLA Santosh Khatua from the Assembly following alleged derogatory remarks against national figures and social groups. They seek action over his comments about Mahatma Gandhi and incidents damaging BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar's reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:10 IST
BJD Demands Action Against BJP MLA for Offensive Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its call for the expulsion of BJP MLA Santosh Khatua after alleged offensive remarks targeting national icons and marginalized sections of society.

In a memorandum to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the BJD accused Khatua of making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and abusing BJD general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar. The comments, which have sparked outrage, are said to have severely damaged Samantsinghar's reputation.

Despite multiple FIRs and protests from civil society, the BJD claims the lack of action against Khatua suggests support from within his party, highlighting his presence at major political events. The BJD has urged the Governor to investigate thoroughly and ensure Khatua's expulsion from the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025