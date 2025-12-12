BJD Demands Action Against BJP MLA for Offensive Remarks
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has called upon Odisha's Governor to expel BJP MLA Santosh Khatua from the Assembly following alleged derogatory remarks against national figures and social groups. They seek action over his comments about Mahatma Gandhi and incidents damaging BJD leader Lekhasri Samantsinghar's reputation.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has intensified its call for the expulsion of BJP MLA Santosh Khatua after alleged offensive remarks targeting national icons and marginalized sections of society.
In a memorandum to Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, the BJD accused Khatua of making derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi and abusing BJD general secretary Lekhasri Samantsinghar. The comments, which have sparked outrage, are said to have severely damaged Samantsinghar's reputation.
Despite multiple FIRs and protests from civil society, the BJD claims the lack of action against Khatua suggests support from within his party, highlighting his presence at major political events. The BJD has urged the Governor to investigate thoroughly and ensure Khatua's expulsion from the Assembly.
