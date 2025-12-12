Left Menu

India Opens Doors to Private Sector in Nuclear and Insurance

India's federal cabinet has approved crucial amendments to atomic energy laws, paving the way for private company involvement in nuclear power for the first time. Additionally, a bill has been approved to allow 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance sector, up from the previous 74%.

In a landmark decision, India's federal cabinet has approved substantial changes to the nation's atomic energy laws, permitting private sector participation in nuclear power, according to two government sources. This groundbreaking move is anticipated to attract billions in investments from prominent conglomerates worldwide.

The reform comes as part of a broader strategy to modernize India's energy sector and introduce competition, which could enhance efficiency and reduce costs in nuclear power generation. These changes are expected to position India as a more significant player on the global nuclear stage.

Additionally, the cabinet sanctioned a bill facilitating 100% foreign direct investment in the insurance sector, raising the cap from 74% to entirely open up the market to international investors. This decision aims to bolster the sector's growth and provide greater stability and resources, fostering a more competitive insurance landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

