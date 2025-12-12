Left Menu

India's Insurance Revolution: A 100% FDI Boost

The Union Cabinet has approved a bill to allow 100% foreign direct investment in India's insurance sector. The move aims to deepen penetration, accelerate growth, and ease business operations. It may also attract global players to innovate and deliver better services to policyholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has taken a bold step to reform India's insurance landscape by approving a bill that allows 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector. This significant move is expected to enhance insurance penetration nationwide, fostering industry growth and facilitating a more streamlined business environment.

Sources indicate that the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill 2025 will be introduced during the ongoing Winter session of Parliament. A key focus of the bill is to improve policyholders' interests, financial security, and economic growth by enabling more players to join the market.

The legislative changes propose crucial amendments to existing insurance-related laws, including the Insurance Act, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act. These revisions aim to attract global expertise and capital, improving the sector's efficiency and service standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

