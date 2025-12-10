FTSE 100 Gains as Banking Stocks Rise

In a promising turn for the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by strong performances from banking stocks.

Investors keenly await the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision, amid forecasts suggesting a 25 basis point cut in rates. Key players like HSBC and Standard Chartered contributed to the upward momentum, surging by 3.2% and 2.2% respectively, bolstered by favorable analysis from BofA Global Research.

Market eyes are also trained on looming UK GDP data and further anticipated moves by the Bank of England, as the landscape hints at upcoming rate adjustments prompted by inflation patterns and labor market metrics. Notably, Pearson and FirstGroup also saw upward trends due to strategic endorsements and contract developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)