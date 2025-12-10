Left Menu

FTSE 100 Gains as Banking Stocks Rise

The FTSE 100 gained 0.1%, driven by rising banking stocks as HSBC and Standard Chartered reported increases. The market awaits the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, with expectations of a 25 basis point cut. UK GDP data release and Bank of England's next rate decision are also anticipated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:35 IST
In a promising turn for the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 index rose by 0.1% on Wednesday, buoyed by strong performances from banking stocks.

Investors keenly await the U.S. Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision, amid forecasts suggesting a 25 basis point cut in rates. Key players like HSBC and Standard Chartered contributed to the upward momentum, surging by 3.2% and 2.2% respectively, bolstered by favorable analysis from BofA Global Research.

Market eyes are also trained on looming UK GDP data and further anticipated moves by the Bank of England, as the landscape hints at upcoming rate adjustments prompted by inflation patterns and labor market metrics. Notably, Pearson and FirstGroup also saw upward trends due to strategic endorsements and contract developments.

