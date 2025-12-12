India's Fight Against Tuberculosis: Significant Progress Reported

The World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025 highlights significant progress in India's battle against tuberculosis. According to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, India's TB incidence rate plummeted by 21% from 237 per lakh in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024, as reported in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, the nation witnessed a 25% reduction in TB mortality, from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh in 2024. Over this period, TB treatment coverage also saw a remarkable rise, escalating from 53% to 92%.

The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, part of the National Health Mission, played a pivotal role with strategies like early detection and comprehensive care for high-risk communities. Initiatives such as Nikshay Poshan Yojana and Nikshay Mitra have further supported this mission by providing dietary and direct support to TB patients.

(With inputs from agencies.)