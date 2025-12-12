India's Fight Against Tuberculosis: Significant Progress Reported
India has recorded significant progress in reducing tuberculosis cases, as revealed by the WHO Global TB Report 2025. The incidence and mortality rates have notably decreased, and treatment coverage has soared. Key initiatives and targeted interventions under the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan have contributed to this success.
The World Health Organization's Global TB Report 2025 highlights significant progress in India's battle against tuberculosis. According to Union Health Minister J P Nadda, India's TB incidence rate plummeted by 21% from 237 per lakh in 2015 to 187 per lakh in 2024, as reported in the Lok Sabha.
Furthermore, the nation witnessed a 25% reduction in TB mortality, from 28 per lakh population in 2015 to 21 per lakh in 2024. Over this period, TB treatment coverage also saw a remarkable rise, escalating from 53% to 92%.
The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, part of the National Health Mission, played a pivotal role with strategies like early detection and comprehensive care for high-risk communities. Initiatives such as Nikshay Poshan Yojana and Nikshay Mitra have further supported this mission by providing dietary and direct support to TB patients.
