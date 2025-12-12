Left Menu

SBI and IOB Cut Lending Rates Boosting Borrower Affordability

State Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank have slashed lending rates by 25 basis points following the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut, making EMIs cheaper and supporting borrower affordability. These reductions come into effect from December 15, 2025, aiding both retail and corporate customers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:40 IST
SBI and IOB Cut Lending Rates Boosting Borrower Affordability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has announced a reduction in its lending rate by 25 basis points. This adjustment comes on the heels of the Reserve Bank's policy rate cut, thereby lowering the cost of loans for both existing and new borrowers.

The revised rates take effect from December 15, 2025, lowering the External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) of SBI by 25 basis points to 7.90 per cent. Similarly, the Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) has been reduced across all tenures by 5 basis points, bringing the one-year maturity MCLR down to 8.70 per cent from 8.75 per cent.

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has similarly followed this trend, cutting its Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) by 25 basis points to 8.10 per cent. These initiatives from major state-owned banks are set to lower Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and aid borrower affordability, crucial for retail customers as well as MSMEs and corporate clients seeking lower operational costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025