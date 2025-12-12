Venezuelan Opposition Leader Machado's Defiant Journey for Peaceful Transition
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado vows Venezuelan president, Nicolas Maduro, will leave power, focusing on peaceful transition. Despite a travel ban, she traveled to Oslo to advocate her leadership. Although denied a presidential bid, Machado persists, highlighting contested election claims and her alignment with western critics of Maduro.
Maria Corina Machado, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Venezuelan opposition leader, maintains that President Nicolas Maduro's departure from power is inevitable, irrespective of whether a negotiated transition is achieved. Her commitment is firmly on ensuring a peaceful changeover.
Arriving in Oslo despite a decade-long travel ban, Machado is defying Venezuelan authorities. She emphasizes her focus on a peaceful and orderly transition, following her victory in the opposition's primary election, which was overshadowed by the controversial barring from last year's presidential race.
Machado's resilience is further evidenced by her international advocacy, presenting disputed election results as proof of Maduro's questioned legitimacy. Her Nobel accolade, partly dedicated to Trump, aligns with calls from U.S. hawkish circles emphasizing Maduro's alleged threats and criminal connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
