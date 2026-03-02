Tensions Rise in Middle East: Putin's Diplomatic Call to UAE

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday, according to the Kremlin. During the call, Putin expressed readiness to relay UAE's grievances about Iranian strikes on its territory to Tehran.

President Al Nahyan clarified that the UAE is not used as a launching ground for attacks on Iran, making the Iranian strikes unjustifiable. Putin assured his commitment to conveying this message to Tehran and offered to assist in stabilizing regional tensions.

Both leaders emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire and a return to diplomatic efforts. Putin also criticized the disruption of dialogue about Iran's nuclear program, attributing it to what he called an 'unprovoked act of armed aggression' by the US and Israel. Meanwhile, he thanked the UAE president for supporting Russian nationals amid the ongoing situation, as Dubai continues to be a favored destination for Russian tourists.