Uttarakhand's Battle with Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Grim Toll
Since its formation in 2000, Uttarakhand has witnessed 1,296 fatalities due to human-wildlife conflicts. The state is implementing measures like rapid response teams and public awareness to reduce such incidents. Efforts include animal trapping and habitat protection to safeguard both humans and wildlife.
In a significant revelation, Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal disclosed that from the state's inception in 2000 until January 2023, human-wildlife conflicts have claimed 1,296 lives. This statistic was presented in response to an inquiry by BJP MLA Braj Bhushan Gairola during the state assembly's budget session in Gairsain.
The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to mitigate these tragedies, mentioning the introduction of rapid response teams within forest divisions. Additionally, efforts include frequent patrolling, animal trapping using cages and tranquilizers, public awareness campaigns, and bio-fencing to address the crisis.
The measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to create safer habitats, protecting both human communities and wildlife in the biodiverse state.