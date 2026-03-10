Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Battle with Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Grim Toll

Since its formation in 2000, Uttarakhand has witnessed 1,296 fatalities due to human-wildlife conflicts. The state is implementing measures like rapid response teams and public awareness to reduce such incidents. Efforts include animal trapping and habitat protection to safeguard both humans and wildlife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gairsain | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:51 IST
Uttarakhand's Battle with Human-Wildlife Conflict: A Grim Toll
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant revelation, Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal disclosed that from the state's inception in 2000 until January 2023, human-wildlife conflicts have claimed 1,296 lives. This statistic was presented in response to an inquiry by BJP MLA Braj Bhushan Gairola during the state assembly's budget session in Gairsain.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to mitigate these tragedies, mentioning the introduction of rapid response teams within forest divisions. Additionally, efforts include frequent patrolling, animal trapping using cages and tranquilizers, public awareness campaigns, and bio-fencing to address the crisis.

The measures are part of a comprehensive strategy to create safer habitats, protecting both human communities and wildlife in the biodiverse state.

TRENDING

1
UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conflict

UAE Ensures Stability with Six-Month Strategic Stockpile Amid West Asia Conf...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
3
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
4
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026