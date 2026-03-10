Japan's Dominant Performance: Unyielding in Women's Asian Cup Group Stage

Japan showcased an impeccable performance in the Women's Asian Cup group stage, securing a 4-0 triumph over Vietnam. The victory ensured their unhindered advance, while Taiwan grabbed the second spot in Group C with a compelling 3-1 win against India.

As the tournament progresses, Taiwan is set to challenge defending champions China in the quarter-finals this Saturday, followed by Japan's encounter with the Philippines. The Japanese team's defense held strong, conceding no goals throughout the group stage.

In a testament to their offensive might, Japan found the net early with Yui Hasegawa setting up Riko Ueki. Despite Vietnam's keeper Khong Thi Hang's efforts, Japan's later goals from Maika Hamano, Aoba Fujino, and Kiko Seike sealed their victory. Meanwhile, Taiwan's skillful execution on the field secured their place in the next round, leaving India at the bottom with a grim goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)