Japan's Dominant Performance: Unyielding in Women's Asian Cup Group Stage
Japan maintained their flawless form in the Women's Asian Cup group stage with a 4-0 victory over Vietnam. Taiwan clinched second place in Group C after defeating India 3-1. Japan will face the Philippines, and Taiwan will meet China in the quarter-finals, while Uzbekistan and the Philippines also advance.
Japan showcased an impeccable performance in the Women's Asian Cup group stage, securing a 4-0 triumph over Vietnam. The victory ensured their unhindered advance, while Taiwan grabbed the second spot in Group C with a compelling 3-1 win against India.
As the tournament progresses, Taiwan is set to challenge defending champions China in the quarter-finals this Saturday, followed by Japan's encounter with the Philippines. The Japanese team's defense held strong, conceding no goals throughout the group stage.
In a testament to their offensive might, Japan found the net early with Yui Hasegawa setting up Riko Ueki. Despite Vietnam's keeper Khong Thi Hang's efforts, Japan's later goals from Maika Hamano, Aoba Fujino, and Kiko Seike sealed their victory. Meanwhile, Taiwan's skillful execution on the field secured their place in the next round, leaving India at the bottom with a grim goal difference.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Women's Asian Cup
- Vietnam
- Taiwan
- India
- quarter-finals
- Group C
- Philippines
- China
- soccer
ALSO READ
India Bolsters Airline Operations Amid West Asia Developments
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict
New Legislation Aims to Tackle Career Stagnation in India's Paramilitary Forces
Indian Railways Embarks on Rs 765 Crore Infrastructure Overhaul
Anil Agarwal's Vision: Unlocking India's Natural Resource Potential