Left Menu

Japan's Dominant Performance: Unyielding in Women's Asian Cup Group Stage

Japan maintained their flawless form in the Women's Asian Cup group stage with a 4-0 victory over Vietnam. Taiwan clinched second place in Group C after defeating India 3-1. Japan will face the Philippines, and Taiwan will meet China in the quarter-finals, while Uzbekistan and the Philippines also advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 19:54 IST
Japan's Dominant Performance: Unyielding in Women's Asian Cup Group Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan showcased an impeccable performance in the Women's Asian Cup group stage, securing a 4-0 triumph over Vietnam. The victory ensured their unhindered advance, while Taiwan grabbed the second spot in Group C with a compelling 3-1 win against India.

As the tournament progresses, Taiwan is set to challenge defending champions China in the quarter-finals this Saturday, followed by Japan's encounter with the Philippines. The Japanese team's defense held strong, conceding no goals throughout the group stage.

In a testament to their offensive might, Japan found the net early with Yui Hasegawa setting up Riko Ueki. Despite Vietnam's keeper Khong Thi Hang's efforts, Japan's later goals from Maika Hamano, Aoba Fujino, and Kiko Seike sealed their victory. Meanwhile, Taiwan's skillful execution on the field secured their place in the next round, leaving India at the bottom with a grim goal difference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

Operation Save Bovine: Major Rescue in Kathua District

 India
2
Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

Dassault Aviation Unveils Luxurious Falcon 10X

 France
3
BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

BioNTech Founders Forge New Path: A Return to Early Discovery

 Global
4
Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

Protests Erupt: Congress Marches Against Rising Crimes and Inflation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026