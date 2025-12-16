Left Menu

Ayush Expo to Spotlight Global Traditional Medicine

The Ministry of Ayush and WHO will host the Ayush Expo at the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit in New Delhi from December 17-19. The event aims to foster scientific exchange and innovation, with an emphasis on integrating traditional medicine into modern health systems through exhibits, discussions, and collaborations.

16-12-2025
  Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ayush, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, is set to host the Ayush Expo, a pivotal component of the Second WHO Global Traditional Medicine Summit. Scheduled from December 17 to 19 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Expo aims to advance the integration of traditional medicine practices into global health systems.

The Expo will showcase India's rich heritage of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, and other traditional medicines through immersive exhibits and cutting-edge digital interfaces. Tanuja Manoj Nesari, Director of the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, highlights the Expo's role in presenting India's systems in a scientifically validated manner to a global audience.

Among the Expo's highlights is the Global Traditional Medicine Library launch by WHO. This digital repository will consolidate global traditional medicine knowledge to aid in policy-making and scientific collaboration. The event will also feature displays of medicinal plants, wellness start-ups, and international pavilions, reflecting a blend of tradition and technology.

