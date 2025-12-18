Left Menu

IIFL Finance: A Rising Force in India's Gold Loan Market

Standard and Poor's (S&P) has upgraded IIFL Finance's outlook to 'Positive' due to its recovering position in the gold loans market. The company's strong capitalization is expected to support its growth, while improved profitability and reduced credit costs bolster its future financial stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 16:13 IST
IIFL Finance: A Rising Force in India's Gold Loan Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Standard and Poor's Global Ratings recently adjusted its outlook on IIFL Finance to 'Positive' from 'Stable,' based on the company's strengthening market position in the gold loan sector. S&P reaffirmed its 'B+/B' ratings both long and short-term, highlighting IIFL's resilience following the lifting of a central bank embargo on gold loans.

S&P's assessment underscores IIFL's solid capitalization strategies, which are anticipated to sustain growth in gold-backed financing. The company's robust performance benefits from high gold prices, increased demand, and an expansive branch network, yielding a significant rise in gold loans under management by September 2025.

Despite past challenges with elevated credit costs, notably in the microfinance sector, S&P expects IIFL to reduce these costs progressively. The credit rating agency foresees an improvement in the company's profitability, driven largely by decreased credit costs and IIFL's strategic adjustments away from higher-risk financial products.

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025