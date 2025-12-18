Unified Identity: New Logo for Regional Rural Banks Revealed

The Finance Ministry unveiled a new logo for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) on Thursday, aiming to signify a single, unified brand identity. This initiative is part of the broader 'One State One RRB' policy, consolidating 26 RRBs across 11 states by May 2025.

This reform is a crucial step in building stronger and more efficient RRBs, which presently operate 28 banks, serving the nation through an extensive network of over 22,000 branches across more than 700 districts. The creation of a unified logo follows the amalgamation drive, strengthening the brand identity of these vital institutions.

The Finance Ministry highlighted the colors chosen for the logo, with dark blue representing finance and trust, and green symbolizing life and growth. These elements reflect the RRBs' mission to promote financial inclusion and rural development and are designed to offer a modern, recognizable identity for RRBs nationwide.