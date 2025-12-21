Avatar: Fire and Ash Sparks Global Box Office Success
'Avatar: Fire and Ash', directed by James Cameron, grossed approximately $345 million globally in its opening weekend, according to Walt Disney. The film's earnings met pre-weekend predictions, marking another successful launch for the Avatar franchise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:52 IST
Director James Cameron's third installment in the Avatar franchise, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', achieved a staggering $345 million in global box office sales during its debut weekend, distributor Walt Disney announced on Sunday.
The film's impressive earnings aligned with forecasts made prior to the weekend, underscoring Avatar's continued appeal.
This marks yet another milestone for the franchise, highlighting its ongoing popularity among audiences worldwide.