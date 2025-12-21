Captain Sejwal's Airport Altercation: Misrepresentation or Misconduct?

The lawyer representing Captain Virender Sejwal asserts that social media has misrepresented a recent altercation involving his client at the Delhi airport. The incident, which took place on Friday, was between Sejwal, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, and passenger Ankit Dewan. It was resolved in front of CISF officials.

According to Sejwal's lawyer, Sonali Karwasra Joon, Ankit Dewan's selective presentation of facts created a false narrative. Accusations of casteist remarks and threats against Sejwal's family have been made. Both parties signed a statement indicating no wish to pursue legal action.

Despite this resolution, Air India Express has suspended Sejwal pending investigation, and the civil aviation ministry has insisted on a thorough inquiry. They emphasize that the incident should be assessed impartially, without being influenced by social media narratives.

