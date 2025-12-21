Left Menu

Captain Sejwal's Airport Altercation: Misrepresentation or Misconduct?

The lawyer of Captain Virender Sejwal claims a misleading portrayal on social media, after an altercation at Delhi airport. The situation was resolved with CISF officials, and no legal action was pursued by either party. Air India Express suspended Sejwal pending an investigation, emphasizing a fair review of facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 21:06 IST
Captain Sejwal's Airport Altercation: Misrepresentation or Misconduct?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The lawyer representing Captain Virender Sejwal asserts that social media has misrepresented a recent altercation involving his client at the Delhi airport. The incident, which took place on Friday, was between Sejwal, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, and passenger Ankit Dewan. It was resolved in front of CISF officials.

According to Sejwal's lawyer, Sonali Karwasra Joon, Ankit Dewan's selective presentation of facts created a false narrative. Accusations of casteist remarks and threats against Sejwal's family have been made. Both parties signed a statement indicating no wish to pursue legal action.

Despite this resolution, Air India Express has suspended Sejwal pending investigation, and the civil aviation ministry has insisted on a thorough inquiry. They emphasize that the incident should be assessed impartially, without being influenced by social media narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025