Uproar in UP Assembly: Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy Deepens

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly encountered chaos as Samajwadi Party members raised claims of illegal codeine syrup trade leading to child fatalities. This was met with strong denial from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who dismissed the allegations as politically driven.

Adityanath asserted there have been no cases of death due to fake drugs in the state. He emphasized that under the NDPS Act, illegal diversion of syrup is being actively pursued, with the government defending its stance in court.

An ongoing investigation by UP Police and STF aims to uncover the network behind syrup trafficking, including potential cross-border links. Significant arrests and litigation suggest a thorough crackdown on those involved in this illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)