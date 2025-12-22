Uproar in UP Assembly: Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy Deepens
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was filled with tension as the Samajwadi Party accused the state government of an illegal codeine syrup trade resulting in child deaths. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denied the allegations, attributing the claims to political motives. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to pursue those involved.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly encountered chaos as Samajwadi Party members raised claims of illegal codeine syrup trade leading to child fatalities. This was met with strong denial from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who dismissed the allegations as politically driven.
Adityanath asserted there have been no cases of death due to fake drugs in the state. He emphasized that under the NDPS Act, illegal diversion of syrup is being actively pursued, with the government defending its stance in court.
An ongoing investigation by UP Police and STF aims to uncover the network behind syrup trafficking, including potential cross-border links. Significant arrests and litigation suggest a thorough crackdown on those involved in this illegal trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Jabs and Counterattacks: Yogi Adityanath vs. Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi Adityanath Denies Allegations of Fake Medicine Deaths
Cow Breach at CM Yogi Adityanath's Event Sparks Security Concerns
Stray Cow Breach: Security Lapse Near Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav's Poetic Duel with Yogi Adityanath Over Codeine Controversy