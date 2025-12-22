Left Menu

Uproar in UP Assembly: Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy Deepens

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was filled with tension as the Samajwadi Party accused the state government of an illegal codeine syrup trade resulting in child deaths. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath denied the allegations, attributing the claims to political motives. An ongoing investigation is being conducted to pursue those involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:48 IST
Uproar in UP Assembly: Codeine Cough Syrup Controversy Deepens
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly encountered chaos as Samajwadi Party members raised claims of illegal codeine syrup trade leading to child fatalities. This was met with strong denial from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who dismissed the allegations as politically driven.

Adityanath asserted there have been no cases of death due to fake drugs in the state. He emphasized that under the NDPS Act, illegal diversion of syrup is being actively pursued, with the government defending its stance in court.

An ongoing investigation by UP Police and STF aims to uncover the network behind syrup trafficking, including potential cross-border links. Significant arrests and litigation suggest a thorough crackdown on those involved in this illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025