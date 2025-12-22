Collision Chaos: Motorcyclist Injured in Delhi
A motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car on South Avenue Road in Delhi, resulting in injuries to the bike rider. Police and forensic teams are investigating the scene to determine the causes of the incident.
In a concerning incident on Delhi's South Avenue Road, a motorcycle was struck by a car, leaving the biker injured, authorities reported.
Responding to alert at 11:27 am, police dispatched teams immediately. The injured motorcyclist was rushed to RML Hospital for medical treatment.
A forensic team joined the police at the accident site as investigations began to uncover the factors behind the collision.
