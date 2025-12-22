Left Menu

Collision Chaos: Motorcyclist Injured in Delhi

A motorcycle was involved in an accident with a car on South Avenue Road in Delhi, resulting in injuries to the bike rider. Police and forensic teams are investigating the scene to determine the causes of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 16:05 IST
Collision Chaos: Motorcyclist Injured in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident on Delhi's South Avenue Road, a motorcycle was struck by a car, leaving the biker injured, authorities reported.

Responding to alert at 11:27 am, police dispatched teams immediately. The injured motorcyclist was rushed to RML Hospital for medical treatment.

A forensic team joined the police at the accident site as investigations began to uncover the factors behind the collision.

