Tragic Turn in Delhi: Laborer Murder Unraveled

A laborer, Mukesh, was killed in Delhi during a drunken altercation. Following the attack, police identified Munsi Rai as the perpetrator and Vishu Rai as an eyewitness. Both suspects fled to Bihar but were apprehended with assistance from RPF personnel. The motive stemmed from a dispute escalated by alcohol.

Updated: 22-12-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:30 IST
Tragic Turn in Delhi: Laborer Murder Unraveled
A tragic incident unfolded in Delhi's Prem Nagar area, where a laborer named Mukesh was killed following a drunken altercation, official sources reported on Monday.

On December 19, a PCR call alerted Prem Nagar police about a laborer found unconscious with critical head injuries. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Mukesh was declared dead by doctors.

Investigations revealed that two laborers, Munsi Rai and Vishu Rai, had disappeared after the incident, fleeing Delhi by train. With the assistance of RPF personnel, police apprehended them in Bihar. Munsi Rai confessed to attacking Mukesh over an argument fueled by alcohol, leading to his death.

