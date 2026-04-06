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Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

PM Modi criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family, labelling them the 'most corrupt' in India, during his speech in Assam. He highlighted Congress' alleged neglect and corruption in resource-rich Assam, contrasting BJP's development initiatives. Meanwhile, a heated exchange between BJP and Congress unfolded over allegations against Assam's CM and his wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:24 IST
Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam
PM Modi in Assam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a spirited rally in Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a fierce verbal assault on the Congress party, specifically targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family, whom he accused of being the 'most corrupt family in the country'. Modi criticized their alleged history of corruption and neglect, which, he claimed, led to unemployment and missed opportunities in Assam.

Modi emphasized the BJP-NDA's dedication to transforming Assam, featuring ambitious development plans to create job opportunities and fully harness the state's natural resources. He contrasted these efforts with Congress' past rule, which he alleged neglected local benefits from Assam's oil and gas discoveries, allowing development to occur outside the state.

The Prime Minister's remarks intensified ongoing political tensions as BJP and Congress traded accusations, particularly after recent allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife surfaced. The BJP dismissed these claims as politically motivated, while Congress pressed for answers, adding fuel to the charged atmosphere ahead of the upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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