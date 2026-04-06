Remembering Gilbertson Sangma: Assam's Football Icon

In a solemn tribute, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) paid its respects to Gilbertson Sangma, the legendary Indian forward known as "Assam's Pele," following his death in Guwahati on April 3.

At 70, Sangma's remarkable football journey included representing India internationally in 1975, where he debuted against Indonesia in the Marah Halim Cup, earning three caps in the process.

Domestically, he thrilled fans by consistently performing for Assam from 1972 to 1980, and his club career highlight was leading Assam Police to the Bordoloi Trophy victory in 1981 with a decisive goal against Dempo.