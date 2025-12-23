Guinea's Bauxite Boom: Promise or Pollution?

Guinea boasts the world's largest reserves of bauxite, a critical component for aluminium, which is in high demand for global clean energy initiatives. However, villagers near mining operations, such as Koussadji, report significant air and water pollution stemming from the activities of companies like India-based Ashapura Minechem.

Local residents, such as Tala Oury Sow, express frustration over deteriorating living conditions as they are forced to use murky water from nearby rivers for household tasks, attributing the contamination to the ongoing mining projects. Despite the economic potential, communities see little benefit, as pollution hampers agriculture and health.

The push for more domestic control over mineral resources in Africa is growing, yet significant obstacles remain. At the recent COP30 U.N. climate talks, the issue of a fair transition for mineral-rich regions was overlooked. Meanwhile, Guinea's government is taking steps to ensure that bauxite transformations occur domestically, aiming to convert their critical resources into sustainable national wealth.

