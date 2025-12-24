Toxic Smog and Cold Waves Grip Northern India Amid Severe Air Quality Deteriorations

On Wednesday, a thick blanket of toxic smog shrouded areas of the national capital, with troubling visuals emerging from the ITO region as air quality continued to decline. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated all measures under GRAP Stage-IV for Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) near ITO registered at 374, classified as 'very poor', according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Similar scenarios were observed at India Gate, where Republic Day parade rehearsals persisted amid the hazardous haze. The AQI in this area was measured at 354, remaining in the 'very poor' category, per CPCB data. Meanwhile, the Delhi Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday sanctioned pivotal measures to bolster the fight against pollution and enhance environmental governance, as a press release indicated.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced that these actions aim to achieve a substantial reduction in pollution sources while fostering a cleaner, sustainable urban environment. The Cabinet approved a budget of Rs. 100 crore to revitalize Delhi's water bodies, crucial to pollution control efforts, with 160 water bodies under governmental oversight. Chief Minister Gupta emphasized financial backing to ensure the project's completion within the year.

Elsewhere in northern India, harsh weather conditions prevailed due to dense fog and cold waves. In Haryana's Ambala, thick fog was observed, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to 11°C.

In Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya was enveloped by dense fog as the city's cold wave intensified. The IMD forecast a minimum temperature of 11°C and released a yellow alert. Kanpur also experienced a thick fog layer, receiving a yellow alert with predictions of minimum temperatures at 10°C.

Moradabad faced similar conditions, with the city waking to heavy fog and a gripping cold wave. The IMD envisaged a minimum temperature of 11°C, issuing an orange alert. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)