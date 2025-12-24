TEPCO Gears Up for Nuclear Restart at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa

Tokyo Electric Power Co has announced its plan to restart the first unit at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant, the largest in the world, on January 20. This significant decision was disclosed by TEPCO President Tomiaki Kobayakawa during a press briefing held Wednesday.

This development comes following the approval from Niigata's prefecture assembly, which has backed the partial restart of the plant situated within its region. The decision marks TEPCO's inaugural step back into nuclear energy operations since the catastrophic meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor in 2011.

The resumption of operations at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa could be a pivotal moment for TEPCO as it aims to rebuild its nuclear portfolio and address energy demands while maintaining safety as a top priority.