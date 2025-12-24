Left Menu

Tensions Erupt at India-Bangladesh Border Over Minority Killing

Pro-Hindu groups protested at the India-Bangladesh border following the killing of a minority man in Bangladesh. Demonstrations led to clashes with police in West Bengal, with BJP supporters demanding a halt to border trade. Protesters allege mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh under Md Yunus's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 15:14 IST
Pro-Hindu organizations gathered at multiple land ports along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal to protest the murder of a minority community member in Bangladesh, leading to tensions and scuffles with law enforcement.

Police confrontation escalated as a BJP-organized procession aimed to cross Howrah Bridge, resulting in heated exchanges when officials intervened to curb the demonstration.

Allegations of atrocities against Hindus fueled the protests, calling for the suspension of trade with Bangladesh. Despite the demonstrations, border trade remained unaffected due to BSF's security measures.

