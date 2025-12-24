Suspensions and Setbacks: A Week in Sports Turmoil

In a turbulent week for the sports world, significant suspensions and player health issues have taken center stage. Pittsburgh Steelers' coach Mike Tomlin supported wide receiver DK Metcalf despite not condoning his actions that led to a two-game suspension for swiping at a fan.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love participated in limited practice sessions while undergoing concussion protocol. His injury occurred during an overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. Concurrently, Brooks Koepka announced his departure from LIV Golf, ending a significant contract early.

Moreover, Al Fong and Armine Barutyan, noted gymnastics coaches, were suspended by US SafeSport for misconduct. The NFL and other leagues face challenges as health and conduct issues continue to emerge for players like Buffalo's Josh Allen and gymnasts nationwide.