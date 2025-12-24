Controversy Erupts Over Sengar's Bail in Unnao Rape Case

The decision to suspend the sentence of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the notorious Unnao rape case has ignited a strong backlash. Samajwadi Party leader RK Verma described the case as 'sensitive' and opted not to comment on the recent Delhi High Court order.

The victim's family protested vehemently, with the mother expressing her outrage at the bail decision and alleged mistreatment by security forces. She voiced a fervent plea for justice, vowing not to return home until Sengar's bail is revoked.

Sengar, convicted for the brutal rape of a minor, was granted bail under specific conditions. However, he remains in custody due to unresolved charges related to the victim's father's custodial death, highlighting ongoing legal complexities.

