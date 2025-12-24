Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Sengar's Bail in Unnao Rape Case

The suspension of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's sentence in the Unnao rape case has sparked protests and widespread criticism. Samajwadi Party's RK Verma labeled it a sensitive issue. The victim's family demands justice, urging for the Supreme Court to cancel the Delhi High Court's bail decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Sengar's Bail in Unnao Rape Case
Samajwadi Party leader RK Verma (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The decision to suspend the sentence of former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the notorious Unnao rape case has ignited a strong backlash. Samajwadi Party leader RK Verma described the case as 'sensitive' and opted not to comment on the recent Delhi High Court order.

The victim's family protested vehemently, with the mother expressing her outrage at the bail decision and alleged mistreatment by security forces. She voiced a fervent plea for justice, vowing not to return home until Sengar's bail is revoked.

Sengar, convicted for the brutal rape of a minor, was granted bail under specific conditions. However, he remains in custody due to unresolved charges related to the victim's father's custodial death, highlighting ongoing legal complexities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025