Rahul Gandhi Advocates for Unnao Rape Survivor's Justice Amidst Bail Controversy
Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao rape survivor, emphasizing the need for justice and criticising the bail granted to convicted rapist and expelled BJP leader, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Gandhi condemned the treatment of survivors, urging for respect and justice, and highlighting the moral degradation in society.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the Unnao rape survivor in New Delhi on Wednesday, following allegations of ill-treatment. He expressed grave concerns over India's societal direction, stating it is not only a struggling economy but also a morally declining society.
Gandhi engaged with the survivor at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence after she protested the Delhi High Court's decision to grant bail to convicted rapist, Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Sengar, an expelled BJP leader, was convicted in the 2017 heinous crime which involved the abduction and rape of the then-minor victim.
Positioning himself as a voice for the oppressed, Gandhi criticized the entire justice process, questioning if the current treatment of rape survivors constitutes fairness. He emphasized, "Bail for rapists while treating victims like criminals questions the very essence of justice." This remark follows the survivor's protest against the perceived miscarriage of justice.
