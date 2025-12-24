Oswal Pumps Secures Landmark Order Under PM-KUSUM Yojana

Oswal Pumps announced on Wednesday that it secured a significant Rs 180-crore order in Maharashtra. The contract, part of the PM-KUSUM Yojana, was placed by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd.

The agreement covers the supply of 6,500 Off-Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems. The project is crucial for the state's energy sector, focusing on sustainable solutions through the PM-KUSUM's B component initiative.

PM-KUSUM, launched in 2019, aims to bolster India's solar capacity by adding 34,800 MW by 2026. The initiative represents a significant step towards renewable energy, supporting farmers with clean energy for agricultural needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)