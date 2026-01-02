Left Menu

Bank Credit Surge: Insights from November 2025

In November 2025, bank credit to industry in India grew by 9.6%, up from last year's 8.3%. Overall non-food bank credit growth also accelerated to 11.4%. Noteworthy expansions were seen across micro, small, and medium industries, infrastructure, and services sectors, according to recent RBI data.

According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank credit to the industry sector increased by 9.6% in November 2025. This marks a higher growth rate compared to the same month in the previous year, where credit expansion was recorded at 8.3%.

Non-food bank credit on a year-on-year basis also showed a growth of 11.4% for the fortnight ending November 28, 2025. In comparison, the growth rate was 10.6% during the equivalent period in 2024. Significantly, micro, small, and medium enterprises continued to display double-digit credit expansion.

Analysis by sector revealed robust growth in lending for infrastructure projects, engineering, textiles, and energy sectors, while the agriculture and allied industries saw credit growth reduce slightly to 8.7%. Services and personal loans also experienced notable increases, albeit with a moderation in specific sectors such as housing and credit card debt.

