Bridge Blaze: Power Outage Plagues Berlin's Households

A fire on a bridge over Berlin's Teltow Canal could disrupt power for 45,000 households until January 8. Authorities suspect arson. The blaze damaged high-voltage cables, affecting commercial entities and possibly phone services. Investigations and repairs are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 21:11 IST
A fire on a bridge stretching across Berlin's Teltow Canal has left the south-western area of the city grappling with the prospect of a power outage affecting up to 45,000 households, according to the grid operator, Stromnetz Berlin.

The incident, under investigation by local police as a potential arson attack, occurred early in the day, impacting high-voltage cables near the Lichterfelde heat and power station.

In a statement, Stromnetz Berlin expressed hopes for a return to full service by Thursday afternoon, contingent upon the installation of new cables. As emergency teams remain on site, the fire has also affected around 2,200 commercial users and could impact telecommunications.

