Bridge Blaze: Power Outage Plagues Berlin's Households

A fire on a bridge stretching across Berlin's Teltow Canal has left the south-western area of the city grappling with the prospect of a power outage affecting up to 45,000 households, according to the grid operator, Stromnetz Berlin.

The incident, under investigation by local police as a potential arson attack, occurred early in the day, impacting high-voltage cables near the Lichterfelde heat and power station.

In a statement, Stromnetz Berlin expressed hopes for a return to full service by Thursday afternoon, contingent upon the installation of new cables. As emergency teams remain on site, the fire has also affected around 2,200 commercial users and could impact telecommunications.