Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Civic Polls: BJP, NCP Clash

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been advised by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule to avoid targeting allies during civic poll campaigns. Pawar criticized BJP-led administrations for corruption and financial mismanagement in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad. The ruling Mahayuti alliance faces internal rifts amid upcoming municipal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:32 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tense political standoff in Maharashtra, BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has urged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to refrain from targeting coalition allies during the civic poll campaign.

Pawar, representing the Nationalist Congress Party, accused BJP-led administrations of corruption in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, two key cities previously under BJP control. The allegations have added strain to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes Shiv Sena and is contesting various municipal polls independently amid internal differences.

While addressing the Jalna Municipal Corporation election campaign, Bawankule emphasized a prior agreement among alliance leaders to avoid criticisms during the campaign. Despite this, Pawar's remarks have sparked tensions, drawing support from Maharashtra BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, who warned of repercussions if allegations persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

