US-Led Oil Restructure Paves Path for India’s Venezuelan Dues Recovery

A potential US-led restructuring of Venezuela's oil sector could significantly benefit India, particularly by unlocking long-pending dues nearing USD 1 billion. The move may also accelerate the revival of crude production from fields operated by India's flagship overseas producer, ONGC Videsh Ltd, in the sanctions-hit Latin American nation.

In recent years, India's import of Venezuelan heavy crude was halted due to strict US sanctions and escalating compliance risks. However, a shift with US-led sanctions easing could see firms like ONGC mobilizing equipment and technology, thereby rejuvenating output levels that have sharply declined.

Analysts suggest that a US-controlled Venezuelan oil sector would expedite oil exports globally, with India poised as a key buyer. Additionally, renewed Venezuelan crude exports are expected to offer India a strategic alternative to Middle Eastern oil, effectively reducing exposure to geopolitical volatilities and enhancing negotiation leverage.

