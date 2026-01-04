Left Menu

Union Minister's Convoy Crash: Near-Miss for Sonowal in Assam

Six people, including four police personnel, were injured after a convoy involving Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal met with an accident in Assam. The incident occurred near Hatiali in Dibrugarh when an escort vehicle collided with a civilian car. The injured were treated at a hospital and are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:25 IST
Union Minister's Convoy Crash: Near-Miss for Sonowal in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a convoy involving Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was involved in a collision in Assam's Dibrugarh district, injuring six, including four police personnel.

The incident occurred near Hatiali within Chabua police station limits when an escort vehicle in the convoy collided with a civilian car.

All of the injured parties, fortunately, are now in stable condition following treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India
2
Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

 India
3
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
4
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026