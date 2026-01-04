Union Minister's Convoy Crash: Near-Miss for Sonowal in Assam

On Sunday, a convoy involving Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was involved in a collision in Assam's Dibrugarh district, injuring six, including four police personnel.

The incident occurred near Hatiali within Chabua police station limits when an escort vehicle in the convoy collided with a civilian car.

All of the injured parties, fortunately, are now in stable condition following treatment at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)