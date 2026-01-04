Berlin Blackout: Extremist Group Suspected in Power Outage

The city of Berlin is in turmoil as a recent fire, suspected to be an act of arson by a far-left extremist group, has plunged tens of thousands into darkness. The attack has left up to 45,000 households facing an extended blackout, possibly until January 8.

Stromnetz Berlin, the local grid company, reported efforts are underway to restore electricity supply. As of now, approximately 35,000 residences and 1,900 commercial properties remain affected. The Volcano Group, an extremist organization, has issued a letter claiming responsibility for the attack, citing opposition to the fossil fuel energy sector.

Berlin's Interior Affairs Minister, Iris Spranger, has confirmed the authenticity of the letter and condemned the actions as "inhumane." A similar incident occurred in September affecting Berlin's power supply, raising concerns about the group's ongoing activities.

