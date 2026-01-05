UN Expresses Alarm Over US Action in Venezuela

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns on Monday about the potential for increased instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized the potential impact on regional stability and the precedent this could set for international relations.

In a statement delivered to the council by U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo, Guterres noted his concern over the U.S. operation in Caracas, which he stated did not adhere to the rules of international law.

Guterres expressed his readiness to support efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful solution moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)