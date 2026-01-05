UN Expresses Alarm Over US Action in Venezuela
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns about increased instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, emphasizing the impact on the region and international relations precedents. He also highlighted the need for adherence to international law in such operations.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns on Monday about the potential for increased instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized the potential impact on regional stability and the precedent this could set for international relations.
In a statement delivered to the council by U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo, Guterres noted his concern over the U.S. operation in Caracas, which he stated did not adhere to the rules of international law.
Guterres expressed his readiness to support efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful solution moving forward.
