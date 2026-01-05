Left Menu

UN Expresses Alarm Over US Action in Venezuela

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concerns about increased instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of President Nicolas Maduro, emphasizing the impact on the region and international relations precedents. He also highlighted the need for adherence to international law in such operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:44 IST
UN Expresses Alarm Over US Action in Venezuela
Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns on Monday about the potential for increased instability in Venezuela following the U.S. capture of the country's president, Nicolas Maduro. He emphasized the potential impact on regional stability and the precedent this could set for international relations.

In a statement delivered to the council by U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo, Guterres noted his concern over the U.S. operation in Caracas, which he stated did not adhere to the rules of international law.

Guterres expressed his readiness to support efforts aimed at assisting Venezuelans in finding a peaceful solution moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

Himachal Pradesh Clears Compassionate Job Backlog: A Heartfelt Initiative

 India
2
Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

Tragic Shooting of Hindu Businessman and Editor in Bangladesh

 Bangladesh
3
India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

India Lifts Import Restrictions on Low-Ash Metallurgical Coke

 India
4
Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Committee Seeks Trade Revival

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026