Indore's Swift Response: Tackling Water Contamination with Technology and Teamwork

In a swift response to the water contamination issue plaguing Indore, Madhya Pradesh, the Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani announced the implementation of a large-scale, real-time household survey. This initiative, aimed at assessing the local impact, is being carried out in close collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), utilizing the KoboToolbox—an advanced digital data collection platform.

The platform, known for its efficacy in public health and disaster scenarios, enhances data accuracy through GPS integration, timestamps, and validation checks. The CMHO emphasized that the survey will cover 5,000 households, engaging 200 teams, each tasked with surveying 25 homes. Teams comprise an ASHA worker, a nursing officer, and a doctor, who will gather health status data and distribute chlorine drops, offering guidance on their use, alongside ORS kits from Bhopal.

Dr. Hasani confirmed that the medical situation is under control with only 16 patients in ICU being closely monitored by medical college professors. On the matter of fatalities, a committee is scrutinizing the official death toll and will release a report soon. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav pledged Rs 2 lakh compensation for deceased families and assured free medical treatment for all affected individuals.

