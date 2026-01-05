Bayer and ADM Boost Sustainable Soybean Farming in Maharashtra

Germany's Bayer AG has extended its collaboration with US agribusiness giant ADM by three years to enhance support for soybean farmers in Maharashtra, India. Launched in June 2022, the program initially reached 25,000 farmers and aims to expand its impact, targeting 100,000 growers.

The program's expansion will cover 200,000 hectares across seven districts, including Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Solapur, alongside the original areas of Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed. The initiative focuses on sustainable farming under the ProTerra Foundation framework, which encompasses production management, biodiversity protection, and post-harvest strategies.

Bayer provides training on good agricultural practices and integrated pest management, having already reached over 58,000 farmers. Meanwhile, ADM's agronomist team benefits from ongoing training to enhance crop cultivation and pesticide management skills. 'By leveraging ADM's market linkages and global resources, we aim to equip 100,000 farmers with the tools to strengthen economic resilience,' said Amrendra Mishra of ADM.

