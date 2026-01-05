Raj Kundra Summoned in Multi-Crore Bitcoin Scam Case

A special PMLA court issued a summons to businessman Raj Kundra on Monday in connection with a high-profile Bitcoin scam managed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The same court also summoned Dubai-based businessman Rajesh Satija, with both parties instructed to appear before the court on January 19. The chargesheet accuses Kundra of receiving 285 Bitcoins from Amit Bhardwaj, the mastermind behind the Gain Bitcoin Ponzi 'scam', for a Bitcoin mining venture in Ukraine that never came to fruition.

Despite having multiple chances since 2018 to provide evidence, Kundra has failed to disclose the wallet addresses for the 285 Bitcoins, now valued at over Rs 150 crore, citing phone damage for the missing data, an explanation the ED dismissed as a deliberate attempt to hide criminal proceeds.

