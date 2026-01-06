Venezuela Amidst Uncertainty: Life Continues After Maduro's Capture

As Venezuela faces a dramatic political shift following the capture of former President Nicolas Maduro by U.S. forces, daily life is fraught with uncertainty. Despite the weekend's turmoil, many Venezuelans, like Mariela Gonzalez, a business owner in Barquisimeto, opted to reopen on Monday. 'We're afraid, but we can't let ourselves be paralyzed,' she stated.

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, plans to oversee Venezuela's transition while threatening further military action if compliance is not met. This has led to initial panic buying, though customer presence dwindled by Monday. Supermarket manager Rosendo Linarez noted that only essential purchases were being made.

In cities like Maracaibo, the public transport sector faces challenges as many drivers stay home amid safety concerns and decreased demand. Marielys Urdaneta, a driver, and others in Caracas like Douglas Sanchez, emphasize working is essential despite fears. Meanwhile, Daniel Morillo contemplates an early exit from his Christmas visit due to the uncertainty following the weekend's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)